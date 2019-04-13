Police said the man was driving his vehicle when he was shot and struck a light pole. (Photo: Detroit News)

Detroit — A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday night on the city's northwest side, police said.

The incident occurred at 10:26 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Buena Vista. Police said the man was driving his vehicle when he was shot and struck a light pole.

The man was shot in the neck and head, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detroit Police at (313) 596-2200 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

