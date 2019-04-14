Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Foundation announces nearly $19M in grants for SE Michigan
The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will receive $250,000 over two years to attract new audiences
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Foundation announces nearly $19M in grants for SE Michigan
The Associated Press
Published 11:45 a.m. ET April 14, 2019
Detroit – Grants worth nearly $19 million are being made to organizations across seven Michigan counties.
The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan says the money will be used in areas such as health, education, arts, the environment, youth, housing and human services.
The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will receive $250,000 over two years to attract new audiences. Another $250,000 is going to the Invest Detroit Foundation to expand a program on entrepreneurial talent.
The Detroit Food Policy Council will receive $10,000 over two years for educational programs focused on urban agriculture and raising chickens.
The Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Association will receive $75,000 over two years for in-home care counseling for people affected by dementia.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/04/14/foundation-grants-southeast-michigan/39343579/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.