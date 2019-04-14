Police: Man shot in kneecap during argument over money
Detroit — A 42-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot in the kneecap early Sunday on Detroit's west side in what police say was an argument over money.
The shooting took place about 2:30 a.m. at a lounge on the 15000 block of Grand River, police said. That's east of Greenfield.
The victim and the suspect began arguing over money, and the argument turned physical. At that point the suspect pulled a handgun and shot the victim in his right kneecap.
The victim was privately conveyed to an area hospital, and is listed in critical condition. No detailed suspect description was immediately available.
