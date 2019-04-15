Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were fired at while conducting unrelated surveillance in the 11000 block of Rossini. (Photo: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives)

Four people were in custody after shots were fired at federal agents Monday on Detroit's east side, police reported.

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were conducting surveillance in the 11000 block of Rossini at about 2:15 p.m. when they noticed an armed man enter a car nearby, said Officer Vanessa Burt, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

Shortly after, someone inside the vehicle fired shots in the direction of the ATF agents, she said.

"Thankfully, nobody suffered any injuries," said Ronnie Dahl, public information officer for the ATF Detroit division.

The agents tracked down the car to the 15000 block of Mayfield, about three miles away, Burt said.

The four occupants — three men and a woman, all in their 20s — were detained, she said.

Other details were not released.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/04/15/4-shots-fired-atf-agents-detroit/3480184002/