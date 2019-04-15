LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Hamtramck — It was a family reunion for descendants of Meyer and Mollie Jacobs on Sunday at an unlikely spot: General Motors Co.'s Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant.

The four were among the two dozen visitors in the cold and rainy weather to walk through the gates of Beth Olem Cemetery on one of the two days in the year they are open. Walking into this green, walled site is like entering a whole other world.

Beth Olem, which means "house of the world" in Hebrew, is in the northwest corner of the Cadillac plant campus.

With the factory's future cloudy, so is Metro Detroit's oldest Jewish cemetery — again.

"We wanted to show this to the next generation," said Joseph Roberts, 68, of West Bloomfield Township, the Jacobs' great-grandson, after placing a rock on their grave as is custom in the Jewish tradition. "It's important to pass this on because we die. We want them to know where it is. I don't think (GM) would demolish it, but we don't know what kind of access there will be."

The cemetery is what remains of the Poletown neighborhood the city of Detroit demolished in the early 1980s through its powers of eminent domain. Named for its Polish heritage, the working-class community had been home to 4,200 residents, 1,500 homes, 144 businesses, 16 churches and a hospital. The city then sold the property to GM for the creation of the assembly plant.

Nearly 40 years later in November, GM announced the plant is one of five that will become idle as it shakes up its production line. The Detroit automaker will leave the plant without product in January when GM will end production of the Cadillac CT6 and Chevrolet Impala. Negotiations between GM and the United Automobile Workers union this summer will decide the plant's ultimate fate.

"The cemetery is another one of those factors that are part of our concerns," Hamtramck Mayor Karen Majewski said. "I don’t anticipate that whatever GM does with the property that anything will happen to the cemetery. There would be an outcry, as there should be."

Kim Raznik, executive director of Birmingham's Clover Hill Park Cemetery, which is owned by the Orthodox Jewish congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield that takes care of Beth Olem, said she heard the news of the plant's closing from media reports. She spoke with security but has not had any formal conversations with GM about the cemetery.

"We're committed to running the facility perpetually," Raznik said. She declined to comment further.

The automaker said in a statement that an easement agreement with the congregation provides access to the cemetery: "GM will continue to honor its obligations under that agreement," the company has said.

Approximately 1,400 graveswere dug in nearly 100 years, with too few stones to mark them. Many graves that do have a marker are weather-worn, their lettering faded.

Armed with a clipboard and camera, Melanie Pohl of West Bloomfield Township visited the cemetery for the first time Sunday in hopes of finding some missing genealogical links. Online cemetery records database Find a Grave had 23 photo requests from relatives of people buried in Beth Olem for their headstones, she said.

"We found a few," said Pohl, a 38-year-old administrative assistant for Temple Shir Shalom in West Bloomfield Township. "I don't know what will happen when the plant closes. They could provide us more access; hopefully, it won't be less."

The plant, at least, has protected the graves mostly from vandalism, she said.

In 1862, a couple of members of Shaarey Zedek  came by buggy and traveled beyond the edge of the city to buy the plot from German farmers, according to the Jewish Historical Society of Michigan.

They figured the site was so far away it would retain its countryside setting. But soon, two major railroads laid down tracks, bringing a number of new factories with them.

Beth Olem's final body was buried in 1948. By then, other Jewish burial grounds in Metro Detroit had popped up, and many Jews living near downtown had moved northwest, largely passing over the area. In 1961, Shaarey Zedek moved from Detroit to Southfield.

So much time has passed since Beth Olem's last burial that most visitors to the cemetery have no connection to the deceased. The cemetery typically attracts a few dozen visitors when it opens from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m on the Sundays before Passover and Rosh Hoshana. The Jewish Historical Society of Michigan occasionally offers tours.

"It's part of our Detroit history," said Jim Grey, a member of the Jewish Historical Society who provides the tours and has great-grandparents, an aunt and some distant cousins buried in Beth Olem. "These are names of the founding members of the Jewish community here. Some of their names are still around."

The industrialization of Beth Olem's neighborhood would not leave its sacred land to rest in peace. In 1910, the Dodge brothers built one of the largest plants in the world a few hundred yards from the cemetery. It became known as Dodge Main, and in 1966, Chrysler Corp. bought two adjacent blocks next to the cemetery for the plant's parking lot. The new construction absorbed Smith Street, where people previously had access to Beth Olem.

To permit visitors, Chrysler built a 90-foot driveway from Clay Street on the next block and paid Shaarey Zedek $10,000, which it used for the cemetery's maintenance.

The Dodge plant was demolished with much of the Poletown neighborhood for the GM plant, which opened in 1985.

Detroit Mayor Coleman Young supported the plans to bring manufacturing jobs to the city that was experiencing a shrinking population and tax base. A number of residents protested and sued. The Michigan Supreme Court said the city's use of eminent domain for economic development was acceptable, a controversial decision it later overturned.

General Motors did bring up the idea of moving Beth Olem, said Andrew Phythian, who formerly supervised Beth Olem for Clover Hill and took part in the three-year negotiation between the Jewish community and GM in the early '80s.

Moving a grave, however, is prohibited under Jewish law. Michigan law also makes it a bureaucratic challenge and an expensive process.

"The cost was quite prohibitive," Phythian said. "GM was very accommodating. They chose to leave the cemetery. I'm glad they did. It's a piece of Detroit history."

Congregation Shaarey Zedek also had some leverage, though. It owned the perpetual easement from the cemetery to Jos. Campau that the land deed described as being the width of a two-horse carriage, Phythian said.

"Without the easement going up to Joseph Campau, the plant would not have been feasible," he said. "The easement goes right through the plant."

The automaker and congregation made a trade, he said. In exchange for the easement, GM would pay to repair the part of the cemetery wall that had been knocked out by a truck, for perpetual water and some other maintenance.

Since then, GM also has donated funds to commemorative events held at the cemetery. Most recently, it used some leftover paint to give the Beth Olem sign new life.

But visitors remain concerned. 

"We have no idea what's going to happen," said Marsha Greenberg-Hoffert, 71, of West Bloomfield Township, a great-great-granddaughter of the Jacobs. "It's definitely worrisome."

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Auto plant vs. neighborhood: Poletown remembered
Protesters carry signs against General Motors' proposed
Protesters carry signs against General Motors' proposed Poletown plant outside the Greater Detroit Chamber of Commerce in November 1980. The plant, which was eventually built on the site of the old Dodge Main plant and is still producing vehicles today, sparked a bitter battle to save a neighborhood on the Detroit-Hamtramck border. The neighborhood lost. The Detroit News archives
The plan hatched by Detroit Mayor Coleman Young and
The plan hatched by Detroit Mayor Coleman Young and General Motors envisioned a state-of-the-art plant, crossing the border with Hamtramck, employing 6,000 people and providing a glittering example of what the auto companies and their suppliers could do in the city of their birth. The Detroit News archives
Shovels and a plan of the proposed GM Detroit/Hamtramck
Shovels and a plan of the proposed GM Detroit/Hamtramck Assembly stand in front of the demolished Dodge Main plant in May 1981. At first glance the project seemed brilliant. In 1979, the old Dodge Main plant in Hamtramck had closed and that city lost $1.7 million in tax revenue. Hamtramck was happy to join in the deal. The Detroit News archives
There was one obstacle: 1,300 homes, 140 businesses,
There was one obstacle: 1,300 homes, 140 businesses, six churches and one hospital lay in the path of the proposed plant. One Poletown resident sits on her porch in this 1980 photo. The Detroit News archives
The neighborhood adjacent to Hamtramck's southern border
The neighborhood adjacent to Hamtramck's southern border was, like Hamtramck, home to Poles as well as many other ethnic groups. Some families had been there for generations, since the influx of Polish workers to the auto plants in the 1920s and '30s. The Detroit News archives
Poletown worshippers, Christmas 1980.
Poletown worshippers, Christmas 1980. The Detroit News archives
Kids play baseball in Poletown in 1981.
Kids play baseball in Poletown in 1981. The Detroit News archives
Mike's Market was a Poletown business in 1980.
Mike's Market was a Poletown business in 1980. Detroit News Archives
The old workingmen's houses, once solid, were losing
The old workingmen's houses, once solid, were losing mortar or siding. Blight was already driving residents, including many of the younger generation, north in the city and to Warren and Sterling Heights. The Detroit News archives
Marian and Abe Faur move out of their Poletown home
Marian and Abe Faur move out of their Poletown home on Sargeant Street in 1981. Many homeowners agreed at the outset to sell their homes to the city and leave their crumbling neighborhood. Buyout prices for the homes started at $6,000 and averaged $13,000. Residents were eligible for up to an additional $15,000 for the difference in price of their new home and their buyout price. The Detroit News archives
Not everyone was satisfied with the offers. John Saber,
Not everyone was satisfied with the offers. John Saber, shown holding a shotgun in front of his home in November 1981, was one of them. Saber, a retired photographer who had lived in his home on Kanter Street for 46 years, was offered $15,000 for his home, but refused, suing the city for $15 million. The Detroit News archives
Resistance began to build as some residents took in
Resistance began to build as some residents took in the scope of the project. There were lawsuits, sit-ins and demonstrations. Here, protesters march against the planned destruction of their neighborhood in 1980. The Detroit News archives
The Rev. Joseph Karasiewicz, left, pastor of Immaculate
The Rev. Joseph Karasiewicz, left, pastor of Immaculate Conception, led his flock in their protest against the taking of the land and the razing of the church. He defied Cardinal John F. Dearden and fought to keep the church open for the faithful. The Detroit News archives
Helen Kowalski and Barbara Sturdivant discuss the proposed
Helen Kowalski and Barbara Sturdivant discuss the proposed plant in August 1980. Detroit invoked its right of eminent domain to buy out residents and get land for the new plant. Detroit News Archives
Poletown resident Jethro Williams sits on his porch
Poletown resident Jethro Williams sits on his porch in August 1980. Detroit News Archives
Resident Agnes Giroux in her yard in September 1980.
Resident Agnes Giroux in her yard in September 1980. Detroit News Archives
Catherine Patrick was not willing to move in December
Catherine Patrick was not willing to move in December 1980. Detroit News Archives
Parishioners gather outside Immaculate Conception.
Parishioners gather outside Immaculate Conception. Nader's press releases, cranked out from the basement of the church, brought national attention to the dispute. Detroit News Archives
Protesters against General Motors' proposed Poletown
Protesters against General Motors' proposed Poletown development in Detroit April 1981. Detroit News Archives
Opposition to the plan was centered in Immaculate Conception
Opposition to the plan was centered in Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church. The Archdiocese of Detroit went along with the plan and had agreed that the two Catholic churches in the way of the project (Immaculate Conception and St. John the Evangelist) would be sold to the city, and their parishes combined with others nearby. Detroit News Archives
Eventually time ran out for the protesters. Wayne County
Eventually time ran out for the protesters. Wayne County Circuit Judge George T. Martin rejected arguments that the condemnation proceedings were illegal. The Michigan Supreme Court, in a 5-2 decision in March 1981, ruled Detroit could clear the whole site for GM. The last service at Immaculate Conception in May 1981 drew a large crowd. Detroit News Archives
People sign petitions to save Immaculate Conception
People sign petitions to save Immaculate Conception church in 1981. Detroit News Archives
Children sell postcards to help save the church on
Children sell postcards to help save the church on 1981. Detroit News Archives
A protester outside the church in 1981.
A protester outside the church in 1981. Detroit News ArchiveS
Maggie Kuhn of the Gray Panthers speaks against the
Maggie Kuhn of the Gray Panthers speaks against the plant at a meeting of the Poletown Neighborhood Council at the Golden Eagle in 1981. Detroit News Archives
The site where a meeting about the plant was held in
The site where a meeting about the plant was held in January 1981 was full of empty chairs. Detroit News Archives
These protesters marched in support of the plant and
These protesters marched in support of the plant and against Nader in March 1981. Detroit News Archives
Not all residents were opposed to the plant. The Poletown
Not all residents were opposed to the plant. The Poletown group, the Citizens District Council, supported the plan. Detroit News Archives
A worshipper weeps at Immaculate Conception in May
A worshipper weeps at Immaculate Conception in May 1981. Publicity notwithstanding, the archdiocese stood firm on the church closing. Detroit News Archives
A woman weeps in Immaculate Conception church in May
A woman weeps in Immaculate Conception church in May 1981. Detroit News Archives
Workmen remove the crucifix from the church roof in
Workmen remove the crucifix from the church roof in July 1981. Detroit News Archives
Demolition work on Immaculate Conception church, July
Demolition work on Immaculate Conception church, July 1981. Detroit News Archives
Worshippers at the farewell service at Immaculate Conception.
Worshippers at the farewell service at Immaculate Conception. Detroit News Archives
A bulldozer in Poletown is festooned with protest banners,
A bulldozer in Poletown is festooned with protest banners, May 1981. Detroit News Archives
The Madonna is carried from the church in June 1981.
The Madonna is carried from the church in June 1981. Detroit News Archives
The Rev. Joseph Karasiewicz and parishioners sing in
The Rev. Joseph Karasiewicz and parishioners sing in July 1981. A 29-day sit-in at Immaculate Conception came to an end on July 14, 1981. Police forced out 20 people from the church and arrested 12, only three of whom were from Poletown. Detroit News ArchiveS
The wrecking ball swings onto Immaculate Conception
The wrecking ball swings onto Immaculate Conception in July 1981. Detroit News Archives
The Rev. Joseph Karasiewicz stands in front of the
The Rev. Joseph Karasiewicz stands in front of the wreckage of Immaculate Conception July 16, 1981, the day demolition was completed. Detroit News Archives
Poletown protesters smash a GM car, July 1981.
Poletown protesters smash a GM car, July 1981. Detroit News Archives
The Rev. Joseph Karasiewicz, who led the opposition
The Rev. Joseph Karasiewicz, who led the opposition to the plant, died Dec. 14, 1981. He is remembered here at a memorial service in July 1982, a year after Immaculate Conception was demolished. Detroit News Archives
The Great Lakes Sugar Warehouse, which stood in the
The Great Lakes Sugar Warehouse, which stood in the path of the new plant, is demolished in June 1981. Detroit News Archives
The wrecking ball chews away at the nursing dormitory
The wrecking ball chews away at the nursing dormitory of Detroit St. Joseph Mercy Hospital as the steel skeleton of GM's Poletown Plant rises in the background at right. February 1982. Detroit News Archives
John Saber, one of the last residents of Poletown,
John Saber, one of the last residents of Poletown, sits on the front steps of his home on Kanter Street in 1983. Detroit News Archives
Robots weld a vehicle at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck plant,
Robots weld a vehicle at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck plant, as the Poletown site is officially named, in 1989. The plant has produced a variety of models since it opened, and most recently has been building the Chevy Volt. Detroit News Archives
These picketers in August 1985, the year the GM plant
These picketers in August 1985, the year the GM plant went into operation, remember Poletown. Detroit News Archives
A car on the assembly line of the new plant, August
A car on the assembly line of the new plant, August 1985. Detroit News Archives
