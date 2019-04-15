Buy Photo The Hertel Coliseum at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Detroit in 2018. Magic Johnson's development firm has purchased 16 acres of the site and the city of Detroit will purchase 142 acres. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Detroit — The state's sale of its former fairgrounds site to basketball legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson's development company has closed, officials said Monday.

The Michigan Land Bank said the developer finalized the purchase of the 16-acre property located at Eight Mile and Woodward in Detroit.

The Land Bank said the city of Detroit is expected to close on its purchase of the remaining 142 acres of the fairgrounds later this month.

"I’m proud of the collaborative work we’ve done with Magic Plus and the city of Detroit to bring new jobs and economic opportunities to the community,” Michigan Land Bank Director Josh Burgett said in a statement.

“The State Fairgrounds is one of the largest developable properties in Detroit and we’re excited for the economic prosperity this brings to their community and Michigan taxpayers.”

Magic Plus plans to build a mixed-use project on Woodward.

"With the development of this property, we are excited to be a part of Detroit’s continued economic renaissance and community revitalization,” Magic Plus LLC owner Joel Ferguson said in a statement.

Officials with the city of Detroit, which plans to explore its options for developing its part of the property, praised Monday's announcement.

"We are pleased to see this deal with Magic Plus close, as it paves the way for the redevelopment of this strategically located Woodward Avenue property," Thomas Lewand, the city's group executive for jobs and economic growth, said in a statement. "We also look forward to closing on the city's purchase of the other 142 acres of the State Fairgrounds property in the next several weeks.”

Officials said the fairgrounds had been vacant for nearly 10 years and cost taxpayers $1 million a year to maintain the property. The fairgrounds hosted the Michigan State Fair from 1905- 2009. The property was transferred to the Michigan Land Bank in 2012 and the Michigan Land Bank Board of Directors approved the purchase in March 2018.

