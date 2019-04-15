Detroit — A 32-year-old Detroit woman is charged with a felony after an alleged false report of the abduction of her 4-year-old son during a car theft over the weekend, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

Domanique Rezende was expected to be arraigned on a false report of a child abduction charge at 1 p.m. Monday at Detroit's 36th District Court.

At about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Rezende went into the New Urban Beauty Supply Store located in the 15000 block of Joy Road, police said.

A man drove off in the vehicle — the keys had been left in the ignition. Police said the victim told them that her 4-year-old son was inside when the vehicle was stolen.

The car, a tan 2014 Ford Fusion with heavy damage to the driver's side, was later found in the 18000 block of Fitzpatrick.

But the child was not inside and, police said, he had been with his grandmother the entire time, on the 19000 block of Mendota.

Police are still looking for the man who stole the car.

