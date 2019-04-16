Buy Photo Bedrock CEO Bill Emerson stands in the kitchen of a model unit moments after an announcement of the completion of the Flats at 124 Alfred on Tuesday. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Detroit — When Leonard Walker learned two years ago that affordable housing was being built in the historic Brush Park neighborhood, he was determined to make it his new home.

Walker wrote Detroit businessman Dan Gilbert at Bedrock, whose company is heading up the 8.4-acre City Modern development. He also spoke with city staff to ask for their help.

The effort paid off when earlier this month, Walker, 60, became the first tenant of the Flats at 124 Alfred, a 54-unit building for residents 55 years and older.

“I just love it,” Walker said. “It’s very convenient. It’s safe. It’s clean. I can walk anywhere I want to go, get on the QLine or either catch a bus. It’s wonderful.”

Bedrock and city officials on Tuesday celebrated the opening of the Flats, the first of six apartment buildings to be completed as a part of Bedrock's City Modern development. The development sits on Alfred Street east of Woodward and is within walking distance to Little Caesars Arena and Comerica Park.

Officials said the building is designed to provide quality, affordable housing for residents like Walker, a retired flight attendant and lifelong Detroit resident. Every unit is for residents earning between $15,000 and $30,000 a year, officials said. Rents start at $400 a month.

“We want longtime Detroiters who maybe are at the point in their lives where they don’t want to maintain a house anymore but still want to be a part of the city ... want to be a part of redevelopment,” Mayor Mike Duggan said. "These units are for those individuals.”

Detroit-based Hamilton Anderson Associates designed the building, which includes one- and two-bedroom units featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.

The building has a fitness center, a lounge for residents and an outdoor terrace. There is also gated underground parking.

