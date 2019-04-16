Detroit — Police have surrounded a home on Detroit's west side after reports of a possible barricaded gunman inside early Tuesday morning.

The investigation began about 4:45 a.m. on the 17000 block of Heyden, when a child placed a 911 call. That's south of West McNichols, west of Evergreen.

Police attempted to make contact with people in the home, but a man in the home told police to "get away from the door" before shots were fired.

Police aren't certain whether the child is inside the home.

