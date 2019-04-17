Buy Photo Riders wait for a SMART bus in 2014 (Photo: Steve Perez, The Detroit News)

On May 1, Detroit Department of Transportation and SMART bus riders can start to use a common payment system, called DART, on both bus systems.

DART will offer four-hour, 24-hour, seven-day and 31-day passes, which will work interchangeably between the two systems, eliminating transfers, per a statement from the two bus lines.

Reduced-fare options are available for youth, seniors, people who are disabled and people with Medicare cards.

Pricing will be $2 for four-hour passes, allowing unlimited transfers between DDOT and SMART; 50 cents for qualified riders.

Twenty-four hour passes are $5, with a reduced price of $2.

Seven-day passes will cost $22, with a reduced price of $10.

And 31-day passes will cost $70, with a reduced price of $29.

Riders can buy four-hour and 24-hour passes on DDOT and SMART vehicles, while all of the passes will be available at transit centers and online, starting May 1. A DART app is expected to be released over the summer.

DART passes don't yet work on the QLine and the People Mover, but it is "anticipated" they will, the statement said.

