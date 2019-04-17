Detroit — A 60-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of a motorcyclist on Detroit's west side, and the Cadillac believed to have been driven in the crash has been recovered, police said.

The fatal crash happened around 12:15 a.m. April 9 in the area of Puritan and Lindsay, which is east of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say a blue, older model Cadillac struck the biker, a 42-year-old man, in the intersection, then left the scene.

The Cadillac was damaged on its driver's side.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Cadillac was recovered on the 15000 block of Asbury Park, said Detroit police spokeswoman Latrice Crawford. More details on the arrest were not immediately available.

