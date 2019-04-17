Jonathan Wolman, editor and publisher of The Detroit News for the past 12 years, died Monday of complications from pancreatic cancer. He was 68.

Buy Photo Jonathan Wolman (Photo: Donna Terek / The Detroit News)

In a career spanning 46 years, the Madison, Wisconsin, native covered and managed some of the biggest stories of his time — as longtime Washington bureau chief for the Associated Press, as the wire service’s executive editor in New York and, finally, as editor and publisher of The Detroit News, the city where he had his first AP posting outside his hometown.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, friends, coworkers and family gather for a service at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/04/17/memorial-jonathan-wolman-temple-beth-el/3495400002/