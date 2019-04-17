Police: Woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend in argument over bills
Detroit — A couple's argument over bills ended in a stabbing and an arrest early Wednesday morning on Detroit's west side, police said.
The stabbing took place about 2:40 a.m. on the 20000 block of Hubbell, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's south of West Eight Mile and east of the Lodge Freeway.
Police say that as the couple argued, things turned physical, and the suspect, a 32-year-old woman, stabbed her boyfriend, a 32-year-old man.
Medics took the victim to the hospital, but his condition was not immediately available.
Police arrested the woman at the scene.
