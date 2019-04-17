Detroit — A couple's argument over bills ended in a stabbing and an arrest early Wednesday morning on Detroit's west side, police said.

The stabbing took place about 2:40 a.m. on the 20000 block of Hubbell, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's south of West Eight Mile and east of the Lodge Freeway.

Police say that as the couple argued, things turned physical, and the suspect, a 32-year-old woman, stabbed her boyfriend, a 32-year-old man.

Medics took the victim to the hospital, but his condition was not immediately available.

Police arrested the woman at the scene.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/04/17/police-woman-arrested-after-stabbing-boyfriend-argument-over-bills/3495179002/