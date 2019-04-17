Detroit — A second suspect has been charged in the murder of Willie Ray Pittman Jr., a 64-year-old man killed in an armed robbery in February on Detroit's west side.

About 9:10 p.m. on Feb. 6, on the 14000 block of LaSalle Boulevard, south of Oakman, Pittman was robbed and shot.

At the time, The News reported that the victim pulled up to the area and honked his horn. Two men approached with handguns and ordered the victim and a second person out of the vehicle and down to the ground. Pittman was shot.

Medics transported him to a hospital, but he died in surgery the next day, police said.

About a week later, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged David Calvin Moore, 45, with first-degree premeditated murder, along with felony murder, armed robbery, felony firearm and firearms possession by a felon.

Moore was denied bond at his arraignment.

But on Monday, a second suspect, a Detroit woman named Gwendolyn Christian, 39, was also charged in Pittman's death. She faces three counts: felony murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

At Christian's arraignment Tuesday, at Detroit's 36th District Court, she was given a bond of $100,000. She's due for a probable cause conference on April 23 and a preliminary examination on April 30.

Maria Miller, spokeswoman for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, told The News via email that prosecutors plan to have the defendants' exams at the same time and to try their cases together.

