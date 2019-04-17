Driante Newman (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — Almost six months to the day after a 33-year-old Detroit man was gunned down outside his home on the city's west side, seconds after taking a phone call, two people face murder and armed robbery charges in his death.

The suspects, Isaiah Boglin, 17, of Detroit and Driante Newman, 19, of Ferndale were both denied bond at their arraignments in Detroit's 36th District Court, and they will remain in the Wayne County Jail.

At 9 p.m. Oct. 17, on the 20000 block of Greenlawn, which is south of West Eight Mile and west of Livernois, Alonzo Evans took a phone call, and stepped outside.

A shot was fired and a white Chevy Tahoe was spotted fleeing the scene, police said.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. The Wayne County medical examiner says Evans died of a gunshot wound to the back.

Isaiah Boglin (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Boglin and Newman both face charges of felony murder and armed robbery, while Boglin also faces two felony firearm charges.

Newman is due in court April 30 for a probable cause conference, and on May 7 for a preliminary examination. Boglin's court records haven't been immediately updated to show his upcoming court dates.

