Buy Photo Daniel Michalak (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Detroit — A St. Clair Shores man was sentenced Wednesday to up to 30 years in prison for killing his girlfriend at a casino last year, officials said.

Daniel Scott Michalak, 33, was sentenced in Wayne County Circuit Court to up to 20 years for assault with intent to murder and up to 10 years for assault with intent to maim in the May 29, 2018, death of Tia Marie Velluci, 27, of Davison.

More: Naked outside MGM, St. Clair Shores man admits to killing

Judge Regina Thomas handed down the sentences, which are to be served concurrently, according to the Wayne County Proescutor's Office.

Earlier this month, Michalak took a plea deal in exchange for authorities dropping an assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder charge against him. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Police officers found Michalak nude outside the MGM Grand Detroit casino and saying he had killed a woman with his bare hands, according to authorities.

They also said they later found Velluci's body in a hotel room at the casino. The body had multiple stab wounds and the tip of Velluci's nose was gone from her face. Investigators said they believed Michalak bit her nose off.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/04/17/st-clair-shores-man-gets-up-30-years-girlfriends-slaying/3496606002/