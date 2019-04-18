Buy Photo Cosmetology Academy students Gabriela Martinez, left, 17, and Lizbet Bravo, 16, both of Detroit, work on Martinez's eye-lash extensions during class Thursday morning. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Detroit — City and education leaders on Thursday showed off $10 million in improvements to the Breithaupt Career Tech Center, which provides career technical education for nearly 700 Detroit youth and adults.

Improvements include upgrades to the school's facility, equipment and programs in career technical education for high school students and adults, officials said. Students here take classes during school hours and adult attended classes at nights and on weekends.

The investment is also part of building a talent pipeline to support Detroit’s economy, Mayor Mike Duggan said.

"The revitalization of Breithaupt is another great example of partnership between the city, Detroit Public Schools Community District, corporate and philanthropic investment and the skilled trades,” Duggan said. “There is still lots of demand from employers, and we need to help Detroiters find the skills to fill that demand.”

Officials said the investments have transformed Breithaupt into a modern, updated facility with better-equipped classrooms, more programs and teachers.

Breithaupt offers students training in the fields of culinary arts, retail and hospitality sectors, automotive service and collision repair, as well as mechatronics and welding. Officials say the technology-based, high-quality hands-on education expands students’ professional options and is a pathway to increased opportunity.

Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District, said the revitalization of Randolph Career Technical Center in 2017 was something that he knew would be replicated at other CTE schools.

"Eighteen months later, we did it, and we are committed to work with the city and business to expand,” Vitti said. “There is nothing more important than expanding college and career readiness opportunities for our students. This is what the work is all about. In the near future, all of our schools will have this type of infrastructure to develop our city's young talent and develop a homegrown workforce.”

Funding for the investments was led by Quicken Loans and Bedrock with contributions from General Motors, DTE Foundation, Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, Ballmer Group, Lear Corp., Penske Corp. and Ford Motor Co.

Updates and improvements touched every part of the building including updates to infrastructure and safety measures, revitalized classrooms and renovated common spaces.

New equipment included the donation of vehicles by GM and Ford, new welding equipment, cosmetology furniture, and a fully updated mechatronics lab.

Terry Rhadigan, executive director of corporate giving at GM, said the support automaker provided to Breithaupt is an investment in its hometown and its future workforce.

"We’re proud to partner with the city and district on this crucial work to support skilled trades,” Rhadigan said.

