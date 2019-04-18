Man, 49, killed in dispute with neighbor on west side
Detroit — A dispute between neighbors Monday night ended in one man's death and the other man's arrest, police said.
At about 8:20 p.m. Monday, on the 20100 block of Winston, wen a 49-year-old man and a 33-year-old man got into an argument, according to police.
At some point the argument turned physical, and the police allege the younger man pulled a handgun and shot the older man.
Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he died.
The suspect told police that the older man had tried to assault him, and that in response he pulled out a handgun and shot him.
Police arrested the 33-year-old man and took him to the Detroit Detention Center.
Second-degree murder and felony firearm charges were issued Wednesday by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.
The suspect is expected to be arraigned Thursday.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.