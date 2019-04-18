Detroit — A dispute between neighbors Monday night ended in one man's death and the other man's arrest, police said.

At about 8:20 p.m. Monday, on the 20100 block of Winston, wen a 49-year-old man and a 33-year-old man got into an argument, according to police.

At some point the argument turned physical, and the police allege the younger man pulled a handgun and shot the older man.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he died.

The suspect told police that the older man had tried to assault him, and that in response he pulled out a handgun and shot him.

Police arrested the 33-year-old man and took him to the Detroit Detention Center.

Second-degree murder and felony firearm charges were issued Wednesday by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

