Detroit — The body of an unidentified white male was found early Thursday morning, after firefighters in southwest Detroit extinguished a blaze at a vacant home, police said.

The fire took place in a vacant home "next to" the 1100 block of South Liebold, which is southeast of Interstate 75.

Information on the circumstances of the fire and the discovery of the body were not immediately available, nor any other description of the victim.

The Wayne County medical examiner will determine the victim's cause of death.

