Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man attending a funeral reception last weekend on the city’s east side.

Investigators believe the suspect had argued with a relative of the 42-year-old victim during the event before opening fire about 6 p.m. Saturday in the 10000 block of Whittier.

The suspect drove off in a 2005 silver Cadillac SRX truck with an improper Michigan license plate number of DFC-1679, police said.

Authorities on Thursday released surveillance images of the suspect. He is described as 42 years old, stocky with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black pullover sweatshirt with white lining. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes him or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/04/18/suspect-fatal-shooting-detroit-funeral-reception/3513233002/