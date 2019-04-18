Suspect sought in fatal shooting at Detroit funeral reception
Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man attending a funeral reception last weekend on the city’s east side.
Investigators believe the suspect had argued with a relative of the 42-year-old victim during the event before opening fire about 6 p.m. Saturday in the 10000 block of Whittier.
The suspect drove off in a 2005 silver Cadillac SRX truck with an improper Michigan license plate number of DFC-1679, police said.
Authorities on Thursday released surveillance images of the suspect. He is described as 42 years old, stocky with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion.
Anyone who recognizes him or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
