At 7:37 a.m. Thursday, a Jeep crashed into the lobby of a CCS building. (Photo: Photo courtesy of Karlie Hoffman)

Detroit — A Jeep crashed into the lobby of a College for Creative Studies building Thursday morning and behind the wheel was an unlicensed student, the school said.

The incident occurred at 7:37 a.m. when the student lost control of the jeep and crashed into the east entrance of the A. Alfred Taubman Center For Design Education on Milwaukee.

"The student lost control, and it was a total accident," said Kate Lees, spokeswoman for CCS. "It went right through the Taubman Center and into the lobby, but thankfully, there were no injuries."

The Jeep crashed through the east entrance of the Taubman Center. (Photo: Courtesy of Mark Hall)

The teenager is a student of the Henry Ford Academy: School for Creative Studies, an art and design school for middle and high school students, which is housed at the Taubman Center. It's unclear how the student obtained use of the vehicle.

"The Jeep was going at a high speed that it made it past the vestibule and was stopped upon entering just shy of the book store," Lees said. "We were all shocked."

The entrance to the Taubman Center is temporarily closed while it undergoes repairs.

Henry Ford Academy officials were not immediately available for comment on the student.

The car stopped just shy of the bookstore, officials said. (Photo: Courtesy of Mark Hall)

"I've never seen anything like this before and was very shocked to hear it happened," said Mark Hall, interior design senior at CCS.

"School generally has never had anything close to this happening. This is the main hallway off of Cass Avenue. It is how you get to CCS' book store and Tim Hortons."

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/04/18/teen-crashes-jeep-into-college-creative-studies-detroit/3511813002/