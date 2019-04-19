Court OKs $50k payment in Islamic marriage agreement
Detroit – A court says a Detroit-area man must pay his former wife $50,000 under the terms of their Islamic marriage certificate.
The man argued that a Wayne County judge exceeded her authority by trying to resolve a religious issue in a divorce. But the Michigan appeals court says Judge Melissa Cox simply applied common law regarding contracts.
The court this week says Cox used “neutral principles.”
The $50,000 payment is called a “mahr” in the Islamic faith. The appeals court says it’s a gift of money or property made by a man in marriage. The decision sets a precedent for Michigan judges.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/04/19/court-orders-man-pay-wife-islamic-marriage-agreement/39368681/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.