Detroit — A man in his 20s was shot and killed Friday morning outside a store on the city's east side, police said.

The shooting happened at about 9:48 a.m. in the 14100 block of East Seven Mile near Gratiot, according to police.

They said a preliminary investigation revealed the victim was involved in some sort of dispute with someone inside the store.

The two went outside the business, where the victim was shot.

Medics took the victim to a hospital where he died, police said.

Officials said they have no additional information at this time.

