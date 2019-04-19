CLOSE

Suspect assaults 23 year old at 19000 block of Van Dyke on Detroit's east side. Detroit Police

Detroit — Police are working to find a suspect accused of shooting a man Friday afternoon on the city's east side.

The 23-year old victim started talking to the man after pulling up to a gas station at about 12:10 p.m. on the 19100 block of Van Dyke, investigators said in a statement.

But as he walked away, the "suspect produced two handguns and began assaulting the victim, then shot him," the release read.

The 23-year-old was transported to a hospital. He was listed in temporary serious condition Friday night.

The suspect, who was captured on a surveillance camera, fled on foot south on Van Dyke. A full description was not released.

Police are working to find the suspect as well as a woman at the scene who might have witnessed the incident.

Anyone who recognizes them or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP.

