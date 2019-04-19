CLOSE Suspect assaults 23 year old at 19000 block of Van Dyke on Detroit's east side. Detroit Police

Detroit — Police are working to find a suspect accused of shooting a man Friday afternoon on the city's east side.

The 23-year old victim started talking to the man after pulling up to a gas station at about 12:10 p.m. on the 19100 block of Van Dyke, investigators said in a statement.

But as he walked away, the "suspect produced two handguns and began assaulting the victim, then shot him," the release read.

The suspect fled south on Van Dyke after the incident. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The 23-year-old was transported to a hospital. He was listed in temporary serious condition Friday night.

The suspect, who was captured on a surveillance camera, fled on foot south on Van Dyke. A full description was not released.

Police are working to find the suspect as well as a woman at the scene who might have witnessed the incident.

Investigators are working to find a woman who might have more information on the incident. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes them or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP.

