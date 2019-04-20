Police are searching for this suspect. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — Detroit police are seeking the public's help in locating an unknown suspect involved in a fatal shooting on the city's east side.

Police said a 23-year-old man was fatally shot by the male suspect at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Street.

The victim had a dispute with the suspect who fired shots, striking him.

The victim retaliated, firing back at the suspect who then fled the location on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries, police said.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

