Detroit — The Easter Sunday terrorist attack on Sri Lankin churches and hotels that left more than 200 people dead and hundreds more injured did not mar the holiday service at Fort Street Presbyterian Church.

Many congregants said they hadn't heard of the attacks, which were not discussed during the hour-long service that began at 11 a.m. Sunday, and ended when worshipers released about 200 pastel-colored balloons into the sky — an Easter tradition at the church for decades.

"We were going to mention (the terrorist attacks) in our prayers to the people, but my husband forgot in the moment," said The Rev. Anne Lange, who along with husband Eric Lange serves as co-pastor of the 164-year-old church. "We are devastated, especially that it happened on Easter. This is a church that speaks out against injustices."

Eight churches were bombed Sunday, along with the Cinnamon Grand, Shangri-La and Kingsbury hotels. At least 27 foreigners were killed in the attack. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said several American citizens were among the dead. Three police officers were killed while searching for the bombers.

As of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, no individual or group had claimed responsibility for the bombings.

Pope Francis briefly mentioned the incident at the end of his traditional Easter Sunday blessing in Rome.

"I want to express my loving closeness to the Christian community, targeted while they were gathered in prayer, and all the victims of such cruel violence," Francis said.

Tim Moran of Grosse Pointe Park, a longtime congregant at Fort Street Presbyterian Church, called the attacks "hideous."

"To think of those people showing up to church to worship, and have this happen to them is just terrible," Moran said. "It's a tragedy, but that's the world we live in right now. We'll just keep our doors open and hope for the best."

Nancy Jennings of Farmington Hills, who has attended Fort Street Presbyterian Church for 20 years, was among those who hadn't heard much about the terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka.

"I don't know how many people are aware of it," she said. "There hasn't been enough time to process the news. So much work goes into getting ready for the Easter service, people are focused on their own lives, and what they need to do."

The preparation for Sunday's services including blowing up more than 200 balloons, which were released afterward after The Rev. Anne Lange said three times: "Christ is risen."

The theme for Sunday's sermon was "Who tells the story?" with a focus on the women who, according to the Bible, found an empty tomb three days after Jesus was crucified, including his mother, Mary, and Mary Magdalene, a former prostitute who followed Jesus.

"These women were trying to make sense of what had happened the past few days, and what they were going to do without their leader," Lange said. "So who gets to tell the story (of Christ's resurrection)? The women are the first to tell this story.

"Now, it's our turn," she said. "As those balloons go out to the world, think of it as telling the story."

Moran — whom The Rev. Lange called the church's unofficial historian — said the balloon launch is a tradition that dates back to the late 1970s.

"We've done it with the wind blowing the balloons sideways, and with snow all over them," Moran said.

Glancing at the blue, sunny sky, Moran added: "Today, we're lucky."

