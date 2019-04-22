Detroit Police released a sketch of the suspect wanted in connection with the 2016 fatal shooting of Jada Rankin, 15. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to identify the man behind a fatal 2016 shooting on the city's west side, officials said Monday.

A 15-year-old girl was killed in a shooting at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in the 14000 block of Ardmore, according to authorities. Ardmore is north of Schoolcraft and west of Schaefer.

Police said the shooter was in a small, dark-colored vehicle that was speeding down the street and the shot was fired when the car reached the corner. The bullet struck the victim, Jada Rankin, and she died at a hospital.

Rankin was visiting her grandmother who lived on Ardmore.

Jada Rankin (Photo: Photo courtesy of WDIV)

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward of up to $13,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

The shooter is described as 28-30 years old, about 6-feet-tall, 240 pounds with a medium complexion. He was clean shaven with lined and low-cut hair. He had a black mustache and beard.

Detroit police released a composite sketch of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP.

