Detroit — A crash between a motorcycle and a minivan on Gratiot early Monday morning ended in the death of the motorcycle passenger, while its driver allegedly fled the scene on foot, police said.

The crash took place about 1:45 a.m. on Gratiot at Peter Hunt, which is north of Harper on Detroit's east side.

Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a Detroit police spokesman, said two men were on a motorcycle southbound on Gratiot at a "high rate of speed."

They crashed into a gray Nissan Quest.

The driver of the minivan, a 31-year-old woman, was not hurt.

But the motorcycle passenger, a 26-year-old man, died from his injuries.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle fled the scene on foot and hasn't yet been found.

