Woman says driver tried to run her over before Detroit shooting
Police are investigating the death of a woman shot while driving her car on Detroit's east side as a possible case of self defense.
The shooter was a 37-year-old woman who said the driver, a 47-year-old woman, tried to run her over multiple times shortly before 7:10 p.m. near Fordham and Hayes, police said.
The 37-year-old had a license to carry the weapon and remained on the scene when police arrived.
