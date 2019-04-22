Buy Photo The shooter was a 37-year-old woman who said the driver, a 47-year-old woman, tried to run her over multiple times, police said. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Police are investigating the death of a woman shot while driving her car on Detroit's east side as a possible case of self defense.

The shooter was a 37-year-old woman who said the driver, a 47-year-old woman, tried to run her over multiple times shortly before 7:10 p.m. near Fordham and Hayes, police said.

The 37-year-old had a license to carry the weapon and remained on the scene when police arrived.

