Detroit fugitive sought in jewelry heists nabbed in Arizona
A Detroit man wanted since 2015 on charges related to a multistate ring that robbed jewelry stores appeared Tuesday in federal court.
Arthur Berry Jr., 32, was returned to Michigan this week to face charges of conspiring to interfere with commerce by robbery. He was arrested last month in Phoenix, where authorities say he fled after being indicted.
According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit, Berry led a group that conducted the following robberies:
- September 2014: Jared the Galleria of Jewelry in Toledo
- October 2014: Lux Bond & Green Jewelers in West Hartford, Connecticut
- November 2014: Fink’s Jewelers in Sterling, Virginia
- November 2014: RF Moeller Jewelry in St. Paul, Minnesota
- February 2015: Jared the Galleria of Jewelry in Erie, Pennsylvania
- September 2015: Jared the Galleria of Jewelry in Portage, Michigan
Berry was the only remaining fugitive out of nearly two dozen people who had have
been prosecuted since 2014.
According to court documents, Berry’s co-defendants pleaded guilty; another group leader, Cedarrius Frost, was sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Berry is charged with six counts of conspiring to interfere with commerce
by robbery and could be sentenced to as much as 20 years in prison if convicted.
Agencies involved in Berry’s arrest included the FBI Phoenix
Division’s Desert Hawk Violent Crimes Task Force and the FBI Detroit Division’s
Oakland County Gang and Violent Crime Task Force.
