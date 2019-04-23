Detroit — A suburban mother and her son face murder charges related to the fiery, March 2016 death of the woman's husband, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Tuesday.

Beatrice Flint-Tennyson, 67, of Farmington Hills and son Delbert Flint, 46, of St. Joseph, Missouri, are both charged with open murder, tampering with evidence, and the disinterment and mutilation of a dead body in the death of Darvin Tennyson, 60.

He was Beatrice's husband and Flint's stepfather.

On March 30, 2016, at 5:15 a.m., there was a car fire in the area of Victoria and St. Aubin, on Detroit's east side.

Firefighters found Tennyson's body in the trunk while they were extinguishing the fire.

A week and a half earlier, on March 19, Tennyson "went to work and returned home in Farmington Hills, never to be seen again," per a statement from Worthy's office.

Tennyson was denied bond at her arraignment Sunday, and will remain at Wayne County Jail. Flint was arrested Monday, and is expected to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Detroit's 36th District Court.

Tennyson is due for a probable cause hearing on May 1, and a preliminary examination on May 8, both before Judge Cylenthia Miller.

