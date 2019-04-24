Detroit — Detroit police are investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old man on the city's east side, and a carjacking of a 34-year-old man on the west side.

Detroit police spokesman Bryan Warrick said that just after midnight early Wednesday, the 18-year-old left a gas station and was walking on Barrett, north of Harper and east of Conner.

A white Nissan with dark tinted windows pulled up behind him.

Someone inside the vehicle rolled its driver side window down and shot the victim multiple times, before speeding off.

He was privately conveyed to a hospital, where he's listed in stable condition.

A few hours later, at 2:15 a.m. in the area of Fenkell and Freeland — west of Schaefer — a 34-year-old driver pulled over his white 2013 Kia Optima.

As he got out of the vehicle, he was approached by two men, one masked, who demanded that he empty his pockets.

The victim complied, handing over his phone and cash.

The victim had left his key in the ignition and the Kia running. The pair got inside the vehicle and drove off.

No detailed descriptions are available for either man.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/04/24/detroit-police-investigate-east-side-shooting-west-side-carjacking/3560363002/