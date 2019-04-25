Donald L. Tuski (Photo: College for Creative Studies)

The president of an art college in Oregon will be the next president of Detroit's College for Creative Studies.

Donald L. Tuski, who has been president of Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland since 2016, will begin working at CCS July 1.

He succeeds Richard L. Rogers, who is retiring from CCS after 25 years.

Tuski, a Michigan native, also has been president of the Maine College of Art and Olivet College in Michigan.

In a statement, he explained his interest in leading CCS.

“It’s very forward thinking to have ‘creative studies’ in your name and to have such a range of art and design offerings," Tuski said. "So there’s not only Transportation Design, for example, but also Crafts and Fine Arts. It really is one of the few art and design colleges to embrace such a range. It’s not easily done, and CCS does it in a very robust way. That’s powerful in a city that, historically, is all about art, design and crafts."

CCS, a private college in Detroit's Midtown district has more than 1,400 students and an endowment of more than $80 million.

Tuski earned a bachelor of arts in biology from Olivet College and master's and doctoral degrees in anthropology from Michigan State University.

