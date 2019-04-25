Man sought in westside Detroit home break-in
Detroit police released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with a home break-in on the city’s west side.
Investigators allege the suspect opened a ground-floor window in the 15000 block of Indiana on Feb 20 then stole cash and a five-gallon water jug filled with gold/silver coins. A red Craftsman snowblower also was taken from the garage.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct Detective Unit at (313) 596-1240. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
