Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a shooting Friday that left one person dead and another wounded on the city's east side.

Investigators did not yet have details on what led to the shooting. The victims were found at about 4:35 p.m. near Conner and Findlay, said Officer Holly Lowe, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

One of the victims, identified as a 16-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other, a 20-year-old man, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Two people were interviewed in connection with the incident late Friday, Lowe said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DPD Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

