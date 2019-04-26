Vincel Lewis, 49. (Photo: Wayne County Prosecutor's Office)

Detroit — A Warren man was arraigned Friday on two counts of second-degree murder in connection with a car crash that killed his ex-girlfriend and her male friend, prosecutors said.

Vincel McQuiel Lewis, 49, was arraigned in 36th District Court and is to remain in jail, Judge Millicent Sherman ordered.

Lewis is charged in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend, Laquita Durant, 39, of Ferndale and her friend Larry Hurst, 32, of Warren.

The crash occurred at 12:13 a.m. on April 9. According to authorities, Lewis was driving a rental truck when he saw Durant in her car with Hurst.

Lewis allegedly chased Durant’s car, causing her to crash into a tree in the 20520 block of Wyoming, prosecutors said.

The car caught fire upon impact, trapping Durant and Hurst inside. Durant and Hurst died from the crash and were transported to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 8. The preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 15. Both hearings are before Judge William McConico in 36th District Court.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/04/26/warren-man-charged-crash-deaths-ex-girlfriend-man/3591542002/