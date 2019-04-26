Detroit police are investigating the shooting of a 49-year-old man who was trying to steal a 61-year-old woman's car in the early morning hours Friday.

The incident happened around 2:25 a.m. in the 14000 block of Coyle when the west side woman spotted a man behind the wheel of her car.

That's when police said she fired shots at the man, who was transported to a hospital, where he is listed in temporary serious condition.

"She heard him, she went to investigate and that's when shots were fired," said Detroit police spokeswoman Vanessa Burt.

Burt said the woman, whom police are not identifying, did not have a CPL license for the handgun and that the situation is under investigation.

