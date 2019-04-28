Buy Photo Federal Judge Damon Keith of Detroit died Sunday morning. He was 96. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / The Detroit News)

Federal Judge Damon Keith of Detroit died Sunday morning at 96. Dignitaries from around Michigan weighed in to offer their respects. Some of the statements run full-length, others have been excerpted.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan: "Detroit lost a dear friend this morning with the passing of Judge Damon Keith, and America lost a national treasure.

"Judge Keith left as indelible a mark on this nation and our city as any jurist in history. During his more than 50 years on the federal bench, he handed down rulings that have safeguarded some of our most important and cherished civil liberties, stopping illegal government wiretaps and secret deportation hearings, as well as ending the racial segregation of Pontiac schools. Here in Detroit, he opened the doors for countless young law clerks, many of who have gone on to become judges themselves.

"I have so many fond memories of Judge Keith. I was humbled and honored the two times he administered the oath of office when I was sworn in as Mayor. I will always treasure the Thanksgiving Day I spent with him in 2016, driving him in the parade as he served as Grand Marshal.

"America is a better place because it had Judge Keith to help safeguard our civil liberties. Our city is a better place because he spent every day of his life as a committed and involved Detroiter. We will miss him dearly."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel: "I only hope that we, as a nation, work feverishly to ensure that Judge Keith’s legacy and body of work does not die with him. If our federal courts do not protect us from tyranny and the undermining of basic rights and liberties, who will?"

Judge Eric L. Clay, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit: “Judge Keith was one of the most influential Federal jurists of the 20th and 21st centuries. The grandson of slaves, his rulings in over 52 years on the bench had a profound impact on American life. His decisions ranged from prohibiting the Nixon Administration from warrantless wiretapping in national security cases, to the integration of the Detroit Police Department and the Pontiac Public Schools. President Lyndon Johnson appointed him to the US District Court in 1967, where he later served as the Court’s first African American Chief Judge. In 1977 he was elevated to the US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, the nation’s second-highest Court, by President Jimmy Carter. He was a family man possessed of uncommon humility, a leading patron of the arts, a mentor who opened doors to scores of aspiring lawyers and judges, and a proud son of Detroit."

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow: "Judge Damon Keith was a crusader for justice. His life’s work made a lasting impact on civil rights and civil liberties in America. There will never be another Damon Keith."

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson: "Our country has lost a legal titan who spent more than half a century as a crusader for civil rights. His decisions from the bench prevented the federal government from infringing on individual liberties and helped to battle systemic racism in corporations, municipalities and schools. I first came to Michigan to clerk for Judge Keith, who became my mentor. I was proud to serve as dean at the law school that houses the Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights. His quote, 'Democracies die behind closed doors,' is emblazoned above the center’s entrance at Wayne State University Law School and should serve as a reminder to all of us as we aspire to the legacy he has left our nation."

Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans: "Democracy stands on the shoulders of leaders like Judge Damon Keith. Few have played such an important role in protecting civil liberties and forcing our country to live up to its foundational ideals of equality and justice for all. As we mourn, we also celebrate the life of an icon who left this world far better than he found it. He did so much for so many, it’s hard to adequately put into words."

"On a personal level, Judge Damon Keith was more than a mentor, he was a motivator who challenged us to be the best version of ourselves. He was always there when called upon to help prepare the next generation of civil rights leaders and public servants. We looked to him for guidance and wisdom and always walked away inspired to reach higher. When I was first elected to public office, Judge Keith swore me in, which I consider the honor of a lifetime."

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield: “Heaven has gained another giant. This wonderful man was an inspiration and a friend to me. Your Honor, thank you for giving so much of your life to serve and uplift others.”

Barb McQuade, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan: “I am grateful to have known Judge Damon Keith, a crusader for justice who served the public as a model of dignity. In his honor, let’s renew our commitment to respect for others, even when we disagree.”

Longtime Detroit politico Sam Riddle: "You were always on the legal battlefield to make #America live up to her promises, R.I.P."

Detroit Regional Chamber CEO Sandy K. Baruah: “The terms ‘legend’ and ‘trailblazer’ are sometimes overused, but not when applied to Judge Damon Keith. Judge Keith’s story, that began as the grandchild of slaves, to achieving the pinnacle of American jurisprudence, inspired scores of Americans and his legacy will continue to inspire.”

