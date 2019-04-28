Fire destroys two businesses on Vernor in Detroit
Detroit — An early morning fire Sunday that destroyed two businesses in southwest Detroit remains under investigation.
Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell said the call came in at 1:52 a.m. for a commercial building at 5656 Vernor that held furniture, rugs and other home items. That address is the home of "Nice Price," a discount store.
The blaze moved to a second business next door owned by the same company, Fornell said.
"The buildings are a total loss," Fornell said.
One firefighter was taken to a local hospital with a shoulder injury and was treated and released, Fornell said.
"We are still investigating and the cause is undetermined at this point," Fornell said.
