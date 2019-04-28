Buy Photo Judge Damon Keith talks about his long history in his chambers in Detroit, on August 30, 2005. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

July 4, 1922 – Damon Jerome Keith is born in Detroit

1939 – Graduated from Northwestern High School

1943 – Earned a bachelor's degree from West Virginia State College; was drafted into the military.

1949 – Earned a law degree from Howard University Law School in Washington, D.C.

1950 – Passed the Michigan bar exam

1956 – Earned a master's of law degree from Wayne State University Law School

1958 – Became a member of the Wayne County Board of Supervisors

1960 – Became the first African American commissioner-at-large for the State Bar of Michigan; became president of the Detroit Housing Commission

1963 – Became co-chairman of the Michigan Civil Rights Commission

1964 – Established his own law practice, Keith, Conyers, Anderson, Brown, & Wahls,

1967 – Appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan by President Lyndon Johnson

1970 – One of his rulings led to the busing of students in the Pontiac schools to racially desegregate the district, sparking a backlash.

1971 – Ordered the U.S. government under President Richard Nixon to stop wiretapping defendants without judicial approval. The decision was critical to the Watergate case that eventually brought down the president.

1975 – Named chief judge of U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan

1977 – Elevated to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Sixth District in 1977 by President Jimmy Carter

1987 – Appointed by Supreme Court Justice William Rehnquist as the national chairman of the Judicial Conference Committee on the Bicentennial of the Constitution

1995 – Took senior status with the federal appeals court but continued to write opinions

2002 – Rebuked the George W. Bush White House in a post-Sept. 11 decision ordering that "special interest" hearings in deportation cases be open to the public. He also upheld a 2002 lower court decision prohibiting the Justice Department from barring the public and press from deportation hearings, leading to his widely quoted declaration, “Democracy dies behind closed doors.”

2016 – Issued a scathing dissent in a 6th Circuit ruling that upheld some Ohio election laws that created stricter rules for voters, saying the decision “takes us several steps back” from the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

