Detroit — Police are investigating the death Sunday of a 23-year-old man who somehow fell from a window in downtown Detroit.

Police officials said first responders received a call for a man who may have fallen out of a window at the corner of Gratiot and Broadway. No specific address was identified.

Emergency responders attempted CPR. The man was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police said it was unknown whether he the man had jumped, fell or was pushed from a window or parking structure.

His identity was not released. Police said the case is under investigation.

jchambers@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/04/28/man-dies-after-possibly-falling-window/3612732002/