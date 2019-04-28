Man dies after fall from window
Detroit — Police are investigating the death Sunday of a 23-year-old man who somehow fell from a window in downtown Detroit.
Police officials said first responders received a call for a man who may have fallen out of a window at the corner of Gratiot and Broadway. No specific address was identified.
Emergency responders attempted CPR. The man was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead just before 7 p.m. Sunday.
Police said it was unknown whether he the man had jumped, fell or was pushed from a window or parking structure.
His identity was not released. Police said the case is under investigation.
