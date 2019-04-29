Detroit — A 15-year-old Detroit teen has been charged with the fatal mid-April shooting of a 20-year-old man during a gun sale on Detroit's west side.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Demar Keyan Pernell with first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, armed robbery and felony firearm, per a statement from her office.

At about 6:20 p.m. on April 16, police responded to a fatal shooting in the area of Plymouth Road and Asbury Park, east of the Southfield Freeway. They arrived to find the victim, Winston Williams, unresponsive, lying in an alley. Medics transported him to a hospital, but he died.

Police believe the suspect and victim met for a gun sale, and that Pernell attempted to rob the victim before the shooting.

At Pernell's preliminary hearing, he was remanded to Wayne County's juvenile detention facility. He is due back in court for a preliminary examination at 2 p.m. May 2.

Pernell is charged as an adult-designated juvenile, the statement said, and if he is convicted, the judge can sentence him as a juvenile, an adult or a blend of the two.

