Detroit — A 22-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot on Detroit's west side early Monday morning, police said.

It was about 1:45 a.m. when the victim arrived on the 15400 block of West McNichols, east of Greenfield, with gunshot wounds, looking for help.

Officer Holly Lowe said the victim drove himself there after being shot. The original shooting scene is not known.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown, and police have not yet been able to speak to the victim.

