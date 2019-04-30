Detroit fire officials rescued a baby boy who was born Monday to a 13-year-old girl and found unresponsive on the city's west side.

The mother's 12-year-old sister called 911 about 4:20 p.m. to report that the teen was in labor at a home on Edinborough. The baby had been born on a bathroom toilet and was on the floor by the time Engine 59 firefighters arrived, said Terry Sanders, an emergency medical technician who also responded to the scene.

Firefighters had started performing CPR and giving the infant oxygen when Sanders' team with Medic Truck 18 reached the home.

The newborn was rushed to an ambulance, where he regained a pulse but still needed ventilation to breathe as Sanders and his partner took the newborn and the 13-year-old to nearby Sinai-Grace Hospital, the medic said.

The baby and his mother, who told emergency personnel she was unaware of her pregnancy, were transferred to Children's Hospital of Michigan downtown, Sanders said. Their conditions were not known late Monday.

"It’s not an everyday occurrence but it does happen," Sanders said of the rescue.

