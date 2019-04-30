St. Clair County Sheriff's officials worked with multiple agencies to find the teen. (Photo: St. Clair County Sheriff's Office)

A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities allege he ran off with a 14-year-old St. Clair County girl, sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

The youth was reported missing from her grandmother’s home in Kimball Township on Saturday afternoon, Sheriff Tim Donnellon said in a statement.

Deputies were able to contact the teen, who wouldn't reveal where she went, according to the release.

An investigation found the teen had left with a 21-year-old man who lives on Detroit's west side. Detectives worked with multiple agencies to find her.

As Homeland Security investigators conducted surveillance on the man's home Monday, the girl walked to a nearby pharmacy in Redford Township and called her mother.

Township police and Homeland Security officials found the girl there. She has since been returned home.

“We are thankful to all of our law enforcement partners who assisted in getting this girl back where she belongs,” Donnellon said.

The 21-year-old man was arrested by Detroit police and held in the Wayne County Jail on several charges, including possible criminal sexual conduct, Donnellon's office said.



