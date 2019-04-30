Detroit — After an alleged mid-April gun deal on Detroit's west side turned deadly, a 15-year-old boy was charged. But on Tuesday, police asked for the public's help in identifying and locating a second person connected to that homicide.

At about 6:20 p.m. on April 16, police responded to a fatal shooting in the area of Plymouth Road and Asbury Park, east of the Southfield Freeway. They arrived to find the victim, Winston Williams, 20, unresponsive, lying in an alley.

Police are looking to identify and locate this man, a second suspect in a gun deal turned deadly (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Medics transported him to a hospital, but he died.

A 15-year-old juvenile suspect, Demar Pernell, has been charged in Williams' death. But in a news release Tuesday, Detroit police say the victim was approached by a second man "who robbed him and fired his weapon."

Police distributed a picture of the suspect and describe him as 5 feet 8 inches or 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a "small" build.

Police ask that anyone with information on the second suspect's identity and/or location call the homicide unit at 313-596-2260. Tipsters who prefer anonymity can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.

