Detroit police seek 2 males in attempted carjacking
Detroit — Detroit police are seeking the public's help in locating two men wanted in connection to an attempted carjacking on the city's east side.
The incident occurred at 10:36 p.m. on April 22 in the area of Conant and Commor, near the border of Hamtramck.
A 41-year-old man exited a store and was walking to his 2010 Toyota Camry when he was approached from behind by a suspect with a gun to the back of his head, police said.
The victim attempted to knock the gun away as a second suspect approached and started hitting him.
Both suspects jumped inside the car, but were unable to drive away, police said.
Suspect 1 is described as 17-18 years of age, 120-130 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and orange hair armed with a handgun.
Suspect 2 is described as between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or knows of their whereabouts are asked to contact Detroit Police Departments CATS Unit at (313) 596-2555 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
