The suspect fled on foot after taking the car Tuesday night. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault on the city’s west side.

A 25-year-old woman was sitting in a car as the driver shopped inside a business at about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday when "an armed unknown suspect approached the car, entered the driver’s seat and pointed a weapon" at her, police said in a statement.

He drove the woman to an area near McNichols and sexually assaulted her, according to the release.

The suspect, who was wearing black Pelle Pelle coat, hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, fled on foot.

Anyone who recognize him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Sex Crimes Unit at (313) 596-1950. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

