Detroit police car. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Detroit — A mummified human torso was found Wednesday in the basement of a home on the city's west side, police said.

Detroit police were called at 1:17 p.m. Wednesday by a new property owner who found the torso while renovating the home.

Police arrived at the home, in the 16000 block of Tracey, and followed the homeowner to the basement, where they found the torso without head, legs or arms.

The torso was collected and is being examined. Police said its unclear what gender the person was, but they suspect it was a woman.

Police provided no further information.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/05/01/mummified-human-torso-found-detroit-basement/3643589002/