Detroit — A 35-year-old man's dispute with his parents on Detroit's west side Wednesday morning ended in a double shooting that killed his father, police said.

The shooting took place about 5:30 a.m. on the 20000 block of Grandview, said Detroit police spokeswoman Latrice Crawford. That's south of West Eight Mile and west of Telegraph.

Police say the suspect argued with his parents, a 63-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman, before allegedly pulling a handgun and shooting both.

The father died. The female victim, police say, played dead before calling for help. Her condition was not immediately available.

Police arrested the suspect, recovering a handgun.

